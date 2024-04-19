Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/19/24: Israel attacks Iran, Student Debt delays their lives, Taylor Swift, Donald Trump has a jury

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. Israel attacks Iranian targets

Ruhollah Khomeini a closeup portrait from Iranian money Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel retaliates against Iran, US official says – ABC News (go.com)

Hilarious statement from Iran. Baghdad Bob must be working for the Mullahs now.

2. Most student loan borrowers say they’ve delayed major life events due to debt

Worried student buying online at home Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Most student loan borrowers say they’ve delayed major life events due to debt, poll finds (msn.com)

3. Taylor Swift releases new album, and the fans lose their minds

CORRECTION / AUSTRALIA-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SWIFT Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Taylor Swift spills bad blood on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’: review (nypost.com)

4. Trump has a jury

Trump Manhattan criminal court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump has a jury – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/18/trump-hush-money-trial-jury-selection-continues-after-judge-seats-seven-jurors.html

