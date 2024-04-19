Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/19/24: Israel attacks Iran, Student Debt delays their lives, Taylor Swift, Donald Trump has a jury

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Israel attacks Iranian targetsSource:Getty
Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel retaliates against Iran, US official says – ABC News (go.com)
Hilarious statement from Iran. Baghdad Bob must be working for the Mullahs now.
2. Most student loan borrowers say they’ve delayed major life events due to debtSource:Getty
Most student loan borrowers say they’ve delayed major life events due to debt, poll finds (msn.com)
3. Taylor Swift releases new album, and the fans lose their mindsSource:Getty
Taylor Swift spills bad blood on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’: review (nypost.com)
4. Trump has a jurySource:Getty
Trump has a jury – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/18/trump-hush-money-trial-jury-selection-continues-after-judge-seats-seven-jurors.html