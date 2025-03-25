Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/25/25: Hegseth says ‘nobody was texting war plans’ after group chat breach, Hyundai expanding in Louisiana, Mahmoud Khalil, FBI launches Tesla task force, Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard Sign
1. Are we now saying Goldberg is lying?
Are we now saying Goldberg is lying? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/pete-hegseth-war-plans-text-atlantic-report/
….more – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeffrey-goldberg-war-plan-app/2025/03/24/id/1204139/
….it’s possible that Goldberg is lying. But if he got the text, I want people fired.
2. Hyundai building a steel plant in Louisiana
Hyundai building a steel plant in Louisiana – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/louisiana-governor-economic-development/
3. Mahmoud Khalil had connections to UNRWA
Mahmoud Khalil had connections to UNRWA – https://nypost.com/2025/03/24/us-news/mahmoud-khalil-hid-ties-to-unrwa-on-green-card-application-feds-say-as-they-hit-anti-israel-agitator-with-new-accusations/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
4. FBI launches Tesla threat task force
FBI launches Tesla threat task force – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/24/fbi-tesla-elon-musk-task-force-threats-trump-doge.html
5. The Canadian election is set for April 28
The Canadian election is set for April 28 – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/mark-carney-canada-election-trump-472e4dde?mod=hp_lead_pos3
6. Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard Sign
Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard…