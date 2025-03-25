Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/25/25: Hegseth says ‘nobody was texting war plans’ after group chat breach, Hyundai expanding in Louisiana, Mahmoud Khalil, FBI launches Tesla task force, Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard Sign

Published on March 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr   PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Are we now saying Goldberg is lying?

Are we now saying Goldberg is lying? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/pete-hegseth-war-plans-text-atlantic-report/

….more – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeffrey-goldberg-war-plan-app/2025/03/24/id/1204139/

….it’s possible that Goldberg is lying. But if he got the text, I want people fired.

2. Hyundai building a steel plant in Louisiana

Hyundai building a steel plant in Louisiana
Source: Getty

Hyundai building a steel plant in Louisiana – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/louisiana-governor-economic-development/

3. Mahmoud Khalil had connections to UNRWA

Mahmoud Khalil had connections to UNRWA
Source: Getty

Mahmoud Khalil had connections to UNRWA – https://nypost.com/2025/03/24/us-news/mahmoud-khalil-hid-ties-to-unrwa-on-green-card-application-feds-say-as-they-hit-anti-israel-agitator-with-new-accusations/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. FBI launches Tesla threat task force

FBI launches Tesla threat task force
Source: Getty

FBI launches Tesla threat task force – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/24/fbi-tesla-elon-musk-task-force-threats-trump-doge.html

5. The Canadian election is set for April 28

The Canadian election is set for April 28
Source: Getty

The Canadian election is set for April 28 – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/mark-carney-canada-election-trump-472e4dde?mod=hp_lead_pos3

6. Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard Sign

Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard Sign
Source: Getty

Amazon Driver Caught In Brownsburg Discarding Pro-Israel Yard…

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close