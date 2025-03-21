Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/21/25: Eliminating the Dept of Edu, Deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk to the Pentagon, Man sells Eminem’s unreleased music, Chuck Schumer fomenting violence
1. We're on our way to eliminating the Department of Education
2. Deportations to El Salvador
3. Musk to visit Pentagon following an invitation from Secretary Hegseth
Left losing its mind over Musk “security clearance”
Musk to visit Pentagon following an invitation from Secretary Hegseth | CNN Politics
4. How did he think he wouldn't be caught? Man sells Eminem's unreleased music
How did he think he wouldn’t be caught? Man sells Eminem’s unreleased music – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/eminem-music-charges/
5. Chuck Schumer says that Dems are "going after" Republicans
He’s fomenting violence.
