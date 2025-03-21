Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/21/25: Eliminating the Dept of Edu, Deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk to the Pentagon, Man sells Eminem’s unreleased music, Chuck Schumer fomenting violence

Published on March 21, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. We're on our way to eliminating the Department of Education

Source: Getty

2. Deportations to El Salvador

3. Musk to visit Pentagon following an invitation from Secretary Hegseth

Source: Getty

Left losing its mind over Musk “security clearance”

Musk to visit Pentagon following an invitation from Secretary Hegseth | CNN Politics

4. How did he think he wouldn't be caught? Man sells Eminem's unreleased music

Source: Getty

How did he think he wouldn’t be caught? Man sells Eminem’s unreleased music – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/eminem-music-charges/

5. Chuck Schumer says that Dems are "going after" Republicans

Source: Getty

He’s fomenting violence. 

