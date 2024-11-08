Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/8/24: Semi Truck Fatality on I-65, Fed Rate Cuts, Iran, Nicolle Wallace, Jews attacked in the Netherlands

Published on November 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Semi Crash / Fatality on I-65

NB I-65 closed after fatal crash in downtown Indy – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

2. Fed cuts rates by ¼ point

Fed cuts rates by ¼ point – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/federal-reserve-interest-rates-inflation/2024/11/07/id/1187154/

3. Dems and the MSM have finally discovered that inflation is real.

4. Iran is not going to enjoy being the focus of Trump foreign policy

Iran is not going to enjoy being the focus of Trump foreign policy – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-to-renew-maximum-pressure-campaign-against-iran-f0db5fd5?mod=hp_lead_pos1

5. Nicolle Wallace claims that she deleted her Twitter for her sanity

6. But she didn't.

7. Jews being attacked in the Netherlands

Jews being attacked in the Netherlands – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-828103

