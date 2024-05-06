Through the Eyes of Indy 500 Fans: A Seat-by-Seat Perspective

The illustrious history of the Indianapolis 500 unfolds as a tale of speed, tradition, and unwavering passion. Rooted deep in the hearts of fans from Indiana and all over the world, this iconic event has become a beacon of shared enthusiasm and collective pride for decades.

So much of the beauty during the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the multiple angles the race can be viewed.

You can watch the Indy 500 from the:

Front row

Any turn of the track

From the infield

On the straightaway

From the pits

From a suite

From the snake pit

so many more places

The IMS is a sanctuary where the beauty of speed is all you need.

The cheers from devoted spectators during the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have made this race a timeless tradition for over 100 years.

Browse through photos and videos below from fans sharing their point of view when attending the Indy 500.

You’ll witness the timeless spirit of the Indy 500 fan, their unwavering dedication, and the indelible mark this race has left on their heart.

