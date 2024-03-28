Listen Live
The 10 unhealthiest drinks available with a large amount of sugar

Published on March 28, 2024

You’re hot! Seriously, as the temps rise, you’re likely to grab a beverage to hydrate. Beware. Make sure it’s not on the list of the 10 unhealthiest drinks. According to the Food and Drug Administration, we’re supposed to consume no more than 50 grams of the sugar per day, based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet.

The food trackers at Eat This Not That came up with a list of the 10 unhealthiest drinks on shelves now. They contain a high amount of added sugar and high-fructose corn syrup.

Here, are their top ten sugar bombed drinks, named and shamed.

 

1. Arizona Iced Tea

“Packed with antioxidants and zero-calorie energy, normal green tea turns into absolute trash here, with the addition of 42 grams of added sugar, via honey and hook-it-to-our-veins high-fructose corn syrup.”

2. Barq’s Root Beer

“Not only are there 44 grams of added sugar, that sugar typically comes from high fructose corn syrup. At least there’s Barq’s Zero now, if you can forget about the aspartame that makes it go.”

3. Welch’s Grape Juice

“This beverage has the presence of 44 grams of sugar in a 10 oz. bottle. Go eat some fresh grapes — one cup gives you just 16 grams of sugar, the experts say.”

4. Starbucks Frappuccino

“How much is 47 grams of sugar? Approximately 12 teaspoons. If you’re getting away with putting 12 teaspoons of sugar in your coffee every morning, then go for it- there’s 60 grams in a grande.”

5. Mountain Dew

“Surely you can find better ways to add 46 grams of sugar to your diet than a bunch of processed sweetener? Think about it — over a nice lemon seltzer, perhaps.”

6. Naked Green Juice Machine

“Naked Juice is not so naked. Many of them made from relatively cheap apple juice concentrate, are not actual smoothies. This so-called “green juice” has 53 grams of sugar.”

7. Arizona Sweet Tea

“Would you like an astonishing 13 tablespoons of sugar? This one takes us over the daily limit, all the way to 53 grams.”

8. Monster Energy Drink

“Never mind all the other ways one of the most popular pick-me-up beverages can mess with your body and brain — how can you even keep your hand on the steering wheel when you’ve got 54 grams of sugar in every single can? According to the American Heart Association, which takes a much stricter stance on sugar consumption, that’s double what a woman should be taking in per day, and right at the limit for men.”

9. Naked Blue Machine Juice

“Another scam smoothie, this time promising a blast of berry goodness, but once again delivering a bottle of mostly apple juice concentrate and 55 grams of sugar. As the experts point out, the Naked juices are missing the skins of the fruit that are supposed to be included.”

10. Naked Mighty Mango Juice

“Naked juices coming up for their lashings on the naughty list, this one just manages to be that much more wrong by finding room for a whomping 57 grams of the white stuff. Don’t give into the lure of “1 1/4 mangoes” here.”

 

If you’re looking to quench your thirst, the experts say to go to one of these three choices instead — from a group of certified dietitians — unsweetened green tea, black coffee and sparkling water.

Close-up of many red cans of cola in a supermarket and a buyer with a shopping basket taking one
