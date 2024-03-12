Listen Live

Special counsel hearing: Hur stands by not charging President Joe Biden

Published on March 12, 2024

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

1. Robert K. Hur Hearing

Robert K. Hur Hearing Source:Getty

Robert Hur Hearing. President’s memory loss key to his recommendation to not file charges.

Special counsel hearing live updates: Hur stands by not charging Biden – ABC News (go.com)

Dems turn the hearing into Trump, Trump, Trump.

Democrats play montage of Trump memory gaffes during Hur hearing (msn.com)

Listen:

 

 

2. Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children

Pro And Anti-SOGI 123 Protests In Edmonton Source:Getty

Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-ags-warn-maine-to-kill-totalitarian-bill-making-sanctuary-state-for-sex-change-surgeries-or-be-sued

 

Listen:

