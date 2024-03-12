Special counsel hearing: Hur stands by not charging President Joe Biden

Here is what happened on Tony Katz Today, Hour 1
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Robert K. Hur HearingSource:Getty
Robert Hur Hearing. President’s memory loss key to his recommendation to not file charges.
Special counsel hearing live updates: Hur stands by not charging Biden – ABC News (go.com)
Dems turn the hearing into Trump, Trump, Trump.
Democrats play montage of Trump memory gaffes during Hur hearing (msn.com)
Listen:
2. Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for childrenSource:Getty
Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-ags-warn-maine-to-kill-totalitarian-bill-making-sanctuary-state-for-sex-change-surgeries-or-be-sued
Listen: