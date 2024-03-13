Listen Live

Slide into the Slime with this week's Sound Dump!

Published on March 13, 2024

Slide into the Slime with this week's Saturday Night on the Circle Sound Dump!

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

1. Texas Tech's Tyler Owens says he doesn't 'believe in space' and 'other planets'

NFL: FEB 29 Scouting Combine Source:Getty

Texas Tech’s Tyler Owens says he doesn’t ‘believe in space’ and ‘other planets’

2024 NFL Combine: Texas Tech’s Tyler Owens says he doesn’t ‘believe in space’ and ‘other planets’ – CBSSports.com

2. Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out At Journalist's Space Lasers Line, Tells Her To 'F**k Off'

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out At Journalist’s Space Lasers Line, Tells Her To ‘F**k Off’

Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out At Journalist’s Space Lasers Line, Tells Her To ‘F**k Off’ | HuffPost Latest News

3. Joe Scarborough Praises 'Best Biden Ever,'

Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Take Part In "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-To-Peer Conversations" Source:Getty

Joe Scarborough Praises ‘Best Biden Ever,’ Says To Critics ‘Can’t Handle The Truth’

Joe Scarborough Praises ‘Best Biden Ever,’ Says To Critics ‘Can’t Handle The Truth’ (msn.com)

4. John Kerry says people would 'feel better' about the Ukraine war if Russia would reduce emissions

Munich Security Conference Source:Getty

John Kerry says people would ‘feel better’ about the Ukraine war if Russia would reduce emissions

John Kerry argues people would ‘feel better’ about war in Ukraine if Russia reduced emissions | Fox News

5. Crazy Liberal Goes Nuts

Funny Face photo of a clown

Crazy Liberal seems nice

See here:

https://x.com/ClownWorld_/status/1765226155697713271?s=20

