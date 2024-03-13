Slide into the Slime with this week’s Sound Dump!

Slide into the Slime with this week’s Saturday Night on the Circle Sound Dump!
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
1. Texas Tech’s Tyler Owens says he doesn’t ‘believe in space’ and ‘other planets’Source:Getty
2. Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips Out At Journalist’s Space Lasers Line, Tells Her To ‘F**k Off’Source:Getty
3. Joe Scarborough Praises ‘Best Biden Ever,’Source:Getty
4. John Kerry says people would ‘feel better’ about the Ukraine war if Russia would reduce emissionsSource:Getty
5. Crazy Liberal Goes Nuts
See here: