Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class

Published on May 10, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie draft class that they will wear for their rookie season.

This provides a hint of identity for these young players that they will embody as they embark on their NFL careers.

Take a look at Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class below!

1. #97 – Laiatu Latu

#97 - Laiatu Latu Source:Getty

2. #10 – Adonai Mitchell

#10 - Adonai Mitchell Source:Getty

3. #71 – Matt Goncalves

#71 - Matt Goncalves Source:Getty

4. #60 – Tanor Bortolini

#60 - Tanor Bortolini Source:Getty

5. #6 – Anthony Gould

#6 - Anthony Gould Source:Getty

6. #57 – Jaylon Charlies

#57 - Jaylon Charlies Source:Getty

7. #30 – Jaylin Simpson

#30 - Jaylin Simpson Source:Getty

8. #33 – Micah Abraham

#33 - Micah Abraham Source:Getty

9. #74 – Jonah Laulu

#74 - Jonah Laulu Source:Getty
