Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond (way above Judge Arthur Engoron's value)

Published on March 22, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz

Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond | CNN Business

 

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond

Supporters of Former President Trump Demonstrate in Florida Source:Getty

Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago ‘quickly’ to secure $464 million bond | CNN Business

2. Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests Trump voters to blame for failure of city’s tax hike referendum

Chicago City Council Votes On Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Resolution Source:Getty

Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests Trump voters to blame for failure of city’s tax hike referendum (msn.com)

Listen:

3. Michigan teacher says she was fired for being a rapper

Cartoon woman school teacher sitting at desk Source:Getty

Michigan teacher says she was fired for being a rapper (wtae.com)

Listen:

4. Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

House Democrats Hold A News Conference On A Banned Books Resolution Source:Getty

Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism” – WIBC 93.1 FM

 

5. Psaki: Third-Party Candidates Are A “Huge Problem” For Biden Campaign, RFK Jr. Is A “Real Threat”

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Psaki: Third-Party Candidates Are A “Huge Problem” For Biden Campaign, RFK Jr. Is A “Real Threat” | Video | RealClearPolitics

Listen:

 

6. Almost half of Gen Z are afraid to fly after Boeing safety issues: ‘They’ve lost the ability to trust’

Woman traveling with little child by airplane. Sad tired toddler girl sitting with mum by aircraft window. Motherhood concept. Crying baby. Source:Getty

Almost half of Gen Z are afraid to fly after Boeing safety issues: ‘They’ve lost the ability to trust’ (msn.com)

7. Husband finds his wife unattractive after plastic surgery.

A master performs a lip augmentation procedure on a woman in a beauty salon in a beauty salon. Before the procedure, he makes corrections with a marker. Concept of cosmetology, surgery and injections. Source:Getty

AITA for being truthful and admitting that I find my wife unattractive after her surgery? : r/AITAH (reddit.com)

Listen:

Close