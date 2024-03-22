Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago ‘quickly’ to secure $464 million bond (way above Judge Arthur Engoron’s value)

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago ‘quickly’ to secure $464 million bond | CNN Business
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
1. Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond
2. Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests Trump voters to blame for failure of city's tax hike referendum
Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests Trump voters to blame for failure of city’s tax hike referendum (msn.com)
3. Michigan teacher says she was fired for being a rapper
Michigan teacher says she was fired for being a rapper (wtae.com)
4. Jamal Bowman decries "Plantation Capitalism"
Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism” – WIBC 93.1 FM
5. Psaki: Third-Party Candidates Are A "Huge Problem" For Biden Campaign, RFK Jr. Is A "Real Threat"
Psaki: Third-Party Candidates Are A “Huge Problem” For Biden Campaign, RFK Jr. Is A “Real Threat” | Video | RealClearPolitics
6. Almost half of Gen Z are afraid to fly after Boeing safety issues: 'They've lost the ability to trust'
Almost half of Gen Z are afraid to fly after Boeing safety issues: ‘They’ve lost the ability to trust’ (msn.com)
7. Husband finds his wife unattractive after plastic surgery.
AITA for being truthful and admitting that I find my wife unattractive after her surgery? : r/AITAH (reddit.com)
