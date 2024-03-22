Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago ‘quickly’ to secure $464 million bond (way above Judge Arthur Engoron’s value)

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz

Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago ‘quickly’ to secure $464 million bond | CNN Business

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

