Listen Live
Politics

Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 3: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

Lawmakers Launch The Congressional Hip Hop Power And Justice Task Force Source:Getty

Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

2. Planet Fitness revokes woman’s membership after she snapped photo of transgender woman in women’s locker room

Close up hand holds rainbow colors flags. Concept, Lgbtq+ celebration in pride month, Source:Getty

Planet Fitness revokes woman’s membership after she snapped photo of transgender woman in women’s locker room (msn.com)

Alabama governor signs anti-DEI bill into law

Listen:

 

 

 

3. Speaker Mike Johnson to invite Netanyahu

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-GERMANY-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

Johnson Says He Will Invite Netanyahu to Address Congress – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

4. Janet Yellen “Billionaire Tax” proposal

Treasury Sec. Yellen Meets With Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng In San Francisco Source:Getty

Yellen, Senate GOP spar over Biden tax plan (yahoo.com)

Trending
Lawmakers Launch The Congressional Hip Hop Power And Justice Task Force 4 items
Politics

Jamal Bowman decries “Plantation Capitalism”

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close