Ray Bans, Meta and the super creepy stuff

Published on March 13, 2024

Ray Bans, Meta and the super creepy stuff (story 2)

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

 

1. Ken Buck (R-Co) leaving suddenly

US-CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE Source:Getty

Ken Buck (R-Co) leaving suddenly. Ken Buck Takes Aim at Donald Trump After Suddenly Leaving Congress (msn.com)

2. Ray Bans, Meta and the super creepy stuff

Closeup Young African American Man Wearing Vr Headset in Neon Light Source:Getty

Ray Bans, Meta and the super creepy stuff – https://www.engadget.com/ray-bans-meta-sunglasses-can-now-identify-and-describe-landmarks-054026843.html Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can now describe landmarks for you (msn.com)

3. Boeing whistleblower found dead

Boeing Reports Earnings As Concerns Over Airplane Safety Continue Source:Getty

Boeing whistleblower found dead – https://www.yahoo.com/news/boeing-whistleblower-john-barnett-found-104622297.html 

4. Indiana schools must ban cell phones from class time under new law

Group of Young People Taking Selfie in Library Source:Getty

Indiana schools must ban cell phones from class time under new law Indiana schools must ban cell phones from class time under new law – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

This story and more on “Fill Up on the News”

5. Are we going to see Congress force Tik Tok to be sold to an American Company?

The US Sanctions TikTok Source:Getty

Live updates: House to vote on TikTok ban bill (cnn.com)

