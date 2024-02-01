Indiana’s favorite coffee choice and the perks

Coffee, the drink that kick-starts the day for millions around the globe, is not merely a comforting beverage but also comes packed with a myriad of health benefits.

“Iced” claims the top spot as the most favored type in the nation, closely trailed by black and cold brew. But what do we prefer in the Hoosier state?

At my place, I drink filtered coffee with cream. However, research conducted by Betway determined that Hoosiers favorite choice is Latte.

Here is a rundown of Hoosiers Top 10 preferred choices:

Latte Filter Cappuccino Black Cold brew Espresso Mocha Cafe au lait Americano Caramel macchiato

What are the benefits of drinking coffee?