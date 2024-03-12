FBI worries about who and what is crossing our Southern Border

These stories heard on the 3rd hour of Tony Katz Today:
1. FBI director warns of ‘very dangerous threats’ at border, smuggling network with ‘ISIS ties’Source:Getty
2. Fetterman stands strong with IsraelSource:Getty
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for ‘Conditioning Aid’ to Israel and Lefties Just Can’t DEAL – Twitchy
3. No amount of gaslighting by John Stewart can overcome Hur’s testimony that Biden is too old and feeble to indictSource:Getty
