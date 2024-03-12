Listen Live

FBI worries about who and what is crossing our Southern Border

Published on March 12, 2024

These stories heard on the 3rd hour of Tony Katz Today:

 

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind

1. FBI director warns of ‘very dangerous threats’ at border, smuggling network with ‘ISIS ties’

US-GOVERNMENT-JUSTICE-FBI Source:Getty

FBI director warns of ‘very dangerous threats’ at border, smuggling network with ‘ISIS ties’ (msn.com)

Listen: 

 

2. Fetterman stands strong with Israel

Senate Votes Jan 9 Source:Getty

Fetterman stands strong with Israel

ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for ‘Conditioning Aid’ to Israel and Lefties Just Can’t DEAL – Twitchy

Listen:

3. No amount of gaslighting by John Stewart can overcome Hur’s testimony that Biden is too old and feeble to indict

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-AWARD Source:Getty

No amount of gaslighting by John Stewart can overcome Hur’s testimony that Biden is too old and feeble to indict

Jon Stewart Changes His Tune on Joe Biden (msn.com)

FBI worries about who and what is crossing our Southern Border

