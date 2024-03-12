‘Eight Million Reasons’: Jim Jordan Accuses Biden of Retaining Classified Info to Secure Lucrative Book Deal (msn.com)

2nd Hour of Tony Katz Today begins with Jim Jordan suggesting to Hur that Joe Biden had a $8 million dollar reason to hold onto those classified documents.

Archived episodes here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind