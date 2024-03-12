Listen Live

‘Eight Million Reasons’: Jim Jordan Accuses Biden of Retaining Classified Info to Secure Lucrative Book Deal

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

‘Eight Million Reasons’: Jim Jordan Accuses Biden of Retaining Classified Info to Secure Lucrative Book Deal (msn.com)

2nd Hour of Tony Katz Today begins with Jim Jordan suggesting to Hur that Joe Biden had a $8 million dollar reason to hold onto those classified documents.

Archived episodes here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind

1. Special Counsel Robert Hur Testifies On Biden’s Classified Documents Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Hur Testifies On Biden's Classified Documents Investigation Source:Getty

2. Thomas Massie to Pramila Jayapal: “Do we accept Illegal Immigrants because their climate is changing?”

Representative Pramila Jayapal

Thomas Massie to Pramila Jayapal: “Do we accept Illegal Immigrants because their climate is changing?”

 

3. Inflation is going nowhere

Won Banknote in toilet bowl Source:Getty

4. Biden claims he’s a capitalist

Biden Visits NH Source:Getty

Biden: ‘I’m a capitalist, but here’s the deal’ | Fox Business

Listen:

5. Haiti falling apart.. AGAIN

Haitians in the capital Port-au-Prince forced to flee their homes amid spiraling gang violence Source:Getty

Haiti falling apart

Haiti’s leader to resign as gangs run rampant through country engulfed in crisis (msn.com)

Trending
Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Special Counsel Robert Hur Testifies On Biden's Classified Documents Investigation 5 items
Politics, Show Content, Tony Katz Today

‘Eight Million Reasons’: Jim Jordan Accuses Biden of Retaining Classified Info to Secure Lucrative Book Deal

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close