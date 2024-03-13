Listen Live

Colts making Mad Moves

Published on March 13, 2024

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

 

1. NFL Combine

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Colts making mad moves. They’re making the statement that it’s time to deliver.

Colts Re-Signing Veteran Cornerback Kenny Moore II (1075thefan.com)

Colts Make First Outside Free Agent Signing In Raekwon Davis (1075thefan.com)

2. Zero bump for Biden from the SOTU

US-ATTACKS-GAY-OBAMA Source:Getty

Zero bump for Biden from the SOTU Joe Biden Joe Biden : Approval Polls | FiveThirtyEight

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/joe-biden-s-approval-rating-falls-to-all-time-low-after-sotu/vi-BB1jP2Ni?ocid=socialshare&pc=U531&cvid=9ae1483f6aca4e4784de3d64bde3ffc6&ei=11

3. No cease fire

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT Source:Getty

No cease fire. Jake Sullivan stating that Hamas is responsible for not having a cease fire.

 

 

4. Update on 465 shut down. Katz – Bair ‘24 ticket for President

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Update on 465 shut down. Katz – Bair ‘24 ticket for President 

5. $300 Million being sent to Ukraine

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Joint Press Conference Source:Getty

US sending Ukraine $300 million in weapons despite lacking funds to replenish its own stockpiles (msn.com)

Colts making Mad Moves

