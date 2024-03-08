Here’s what happened in the 2nd Hour of Tony Katz and the Morning News!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Braun is in the lead in the Indiana Governor’s race
Tony talks about the interviews he’s been conducting with Braun and the other candidates for Indiana Governor.
2. Contentious antisemitism bill passes Indiana Senate, heads for further negotiations in House
Contentious antisemitism bill passes Indiana Senate, heads for further negotiations in House – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
3. Congress goes after Tik Tok. Tik Tok fights backSource:General
Congress goes after Tik Tok. Tik Tok fights back
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-plays-hardball-users-bombard-congress-with-calls-opposing-china-bill/ar-BB1jvBpD
4. Popcorn Moment: Biden threatens SCOTUS over Abortion at SOTUSource:Getty
Biden threatens SCOTUS over Abortion at SOTU
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/biden-abortion-supreme-court-popcorn-moment
5. Biden brings up Laken Riley at the SOTU, and fails.Source:Getty
6. Nancy Pelosi angry that Biden said “Illegal” regarding Laken Riley’s murder.
Nancy Pelosi scolds Biden after he calls Laken Riley’s killer an ‘illegal’ (msn.com)