Biden brings up Laken Riley at the SOTU, and fails

Published on March 8, 2024

Here’s what happened in the 2nd Hour of Tony Katz and the Morning News!

1. Braun is in the lead in the Indiana Governor’s race

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Tony talks about the interviews he’s been conducting with Braun and the other candidates for Indiana Governor. 

2. Contentious antisemitism bill passes Indiana Senate, heads for further negotiations in House

Indiana Statehouse

Contentious antisemitism bill passes Indiana Senate, heads for further negotiations in House – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

 

3. Congress goes after Tik Tok. Tik Tok fights back

TikTok UT Source:General

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-plays-hardball-users-bombard-congress-with-calls-opposing-china-bill/ar-BB1jvBpD

4. Popcorn Moment: Biden threatens SCOTUS over Abortion at SOTU

Popcorn in red and white striped cardboard bucket isolated on white background Source:Getty

Biden threatens SCOTUS over Abortion at SOTU

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/biden-abortion-supreme-court-popcorn-moment

 

5. Biden brings up Laken Riley at the SOTU, and fails.

State of the Union Source:Getty

Joe Biden Breaks Silence on Laken Riley at SOTU (msn.com)

6. Nancy Pelosi angry that Biden said “Illegal” regarding Laken Riley’s murder.

CSPAN Video Feed of Nancy Pelosi answering questions at a Friday afternoon Press conference.

 Nancy Pelosi scolds Biden after he calls Laken Riley’s killer an ‘illegal’ (msn.com) 

