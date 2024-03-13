Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?
This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?
Eclipses visible in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA – Apr 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse (timeanddate.com)
2. Robert Hur testifies
Robert Hur testifies, and we all know that Joe Biden is an old man – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/03/12/hur-transcript-released-things-just-got-a-lot-worse-for-joe-biden-n4927224
3. Another report that eating beef increases our carbon footprint
Another report that eating beef increases our carbon footprint. I’m not giving up beef. You’re not giving up beef. Leave. Beef. Alone. – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/03/12/economist-dragged-for-saying-give-up-beef-n2393878
4. Northbound 465 shut down at 86th St
Northbound 465 shut down at 86th St
https://x.com/mattintraffic/status/1767867417156358590?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw