Listen Live

Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?

Solar Eclipse Totality Source:Getty

Eclipses visible in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA – Apr 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse (timeanddate.com)

 

2. Robert Hur testifies

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Witness Special Counsel Robert K. Hu Source:Getty

Robert Hur testifies, and we all know that Joe Biden is an old man – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/03/12/hur-transcript-released-things-just-got-a-lot-worse-for-joe-biden-n4927224

Listen:

3. Another report that eating beef increases our carbon footprint

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Another report that eating beef increases our carbon footprint. I’m not giving up beef. You’re not giving up beef. Leave. Beef. Alone. – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/03/12/economist-dragged-for-saying-give-up-beef-n2393878 

Listen: 

4. Northbound 465 shut down at 86th St

Rush Hour Traffic In Los Angeles Source:Getty

Northbound 465 shut down at 86th St 

https://x.com/mattintraffic/status/1767867417156358590?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

 

Trending
Solar Eclipse Totality 4 items
Show Content, Tony Katz

Are you prepared for Eclipse Day?

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close