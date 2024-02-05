Apple Vision Pro: Watch How It Is Being Used In The Real World

On Saturday, February 2nd Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

A product such as the Apple Vision Pro has been well anticipated by the public; but Apples release of the product snuck up on many.

According to apple.com, the Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. The Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible… a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Apple.com also mentioned, users can also immerse themselves in Environments — dynamic, beautiful landscapes like Haleakalā, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite national parks, and even the surface of the moon — to help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces. With Environments, a user’s world can grow beyond the dimensions of a physical room.

So yes, you have the opportunity to escape reality if you would like.

The Apple Vision Pro has the potential to change the world, but could just as much be seen as trying to ruin it.

The Apple Vision Pro is maybe to close to the future that some want to experience but to others it’s right where they want world development to be.

This product will take some time to be properly evaluated and improved before we really get to share an honest opinion about it.

The worlds biggest fear when it come to this type of product is how idiotically some will use it. For example, below you can see people wearing The Apple Vision Pro and driving at the same time. Smart…

Take a look below at an unboxing of the Apple Vision Pro, how people are using the Apple Vision Pro (correctly and incorrectly), a point of view experience of the Apple Vision Pro, and more.