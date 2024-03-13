Listen Live

Anderson Police Searching for Two Persons of Interest

Published on March 13, 2024

Image of Persons of Interest in Anderson Shooting Case

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Anderson Police Department / Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are searching for two people who might have been involved in a shooting earlier this month, and they need your help.

Officers found 36-year-old Justin Fahenstock at an apartment on West 16th Street last Thursday. He had been shot.

Thankfully, Fahenstock was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

Police soon arrested 39-year-old Andrew Coppess in connection with the shooting. But now, they are looking for 34-year-old Brandon Young and 52-year-old Patrick Brown, who are currently “evading contact.”

In images provided by the APD, Young appears to have short brown hair, a mustache, and a trimmed beard. Brown appears to have dark hair that is graying on the sides, a mustache, and a beard. Continue reading to see their pictures.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Young or Brown, please call 9-1-1, or contact Crime Stoppers.

APD Contact:
Detective Cora Garcia
765-648-6729

1. Brandon Young

Image of POI Brandon Young in Anderson Shooting Case Source:Anderson Police Department

2. Patrick Brown

Image of POI Patrick Brown in Anderson Shooting Case Source:Anderson Police Department

