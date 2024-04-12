5,000th Baby Born at Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.–The 5,000th baby was delivered at Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers this week.

Neela Annette Cripe was born at 8:30 a.m. on April 10, 2024, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces and 20 inches in length. Born to Dafne Sanchez and Trevor Cripe from Ingalls, IN, Neela is their first baby and they say the delivery was very smooth.

“It’s so exciting. I’m a Fishers resident so this is even exciting for me because I’m getting to deliver my neighbors, friends. It’s awesome,” said Dr. Valerie Gathers. “I’ve been practicing for 11 years and delivering babies is one of the biggest joys I get. I can wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning, smiling, happy because you get to be the first face that this newborn sees when they come into the world.“

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness recognized the achievement by honoring Neela with the “World Changer” award.

“I’m excited for this major milestone, not only for the family but also for Ascension St. Vincent Fishers for providing quality healthcare to our residents. We strive to create a community that gives children the opportunity to become World Changers, and Neela is already getting started. Congratulations to the family,” said Fadness.

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers first began delivering babies in 2013 and has a Level II Special Care Nursery for infants at least 32 weeks gestation needing extra care. It has a 10-bed unit with 24-hour OB/GYNs, newborn hospitalists, pediatricians and anesthesiologists. Ascension St. Vincent Fishers recently celebrated 10 years serving Fishers and surrounding communities.

Statewide, Ascension St. Vincent delivers around 8,000 babies per year.