2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on April 22, 2024

38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 recently announced its latest class of inductees, showcasing a diverse array of musical talents.

From iconic legends to groundbreaking stars, this year’s inductees represent a mix of genres and styles.

These talented individuals have left an indelible mark on the music industry and rightfully secured their place in the esteemed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Let’s now delve into the list of exceptional musicians who were honored with induction into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 21st.

1. Mary J. Blige

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY Source:Getty

2. Jimmy Buffett

Neil Young's 23rd Annual Bridge Benefit 2009 Source:Getty

3. Cher

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

4. Dave Matthews Band

Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival - San Francisco CA 2009 Source:Getty

5. Foreigner

Foreigner Performs At Madison Square Garden Source:Getty

6. Peter Frampton

Musician Peter Frampton In Concert Source:Getty

7. Kool & The Gang

American music group Kool and the Gang, members: Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, George Brown, Dennis Thomas, Robert Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, Ricky West... Source:Getty

8. Alexis Korner

The Rolling Stones Story Source:Getty

9. John Mayall

FRANCE-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-NICE Source:Getty

10. MC5

The Wild Honey Foundation, Lenny Kaye & Rhino Present A 50th Anniversary All-Star Celebration Of The Nuggets Compilation Album Source:Getty

11. Ozzy Ozbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Book Signing At Barnes and Noble Source:Getty

12. Suzanne De Passe

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL Source:Getty

13. Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton Source:Getty

14. A Tribe Called Quest

Smokin' Grooves 1996, Mountain View CA Source:Getty

15. DIonne Warwick

amfAR Palm Beach Gala 2024 Source:Getty

16. Norman Whitfield

Photo of Norman WHITFIELD Source:Getty
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
