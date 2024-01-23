Listen Live
2024 Oscars Nominees Announced

Published on January 23, 2024

NATIONAL — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees.

Continue reading to see a complete list of 2024 nominees. Nominees are selected from films released in 2023.

The 2024 Academy Awards will air March 10th on ABC.

1. Best Picture

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-CONVENTION Source:Getty

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

2. Best Actor

Screening of the movie "The Holdovers" Source:Getty

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

3. Best Supporting Actor

#SeeHer Award At 2024 Critics Choice Awards Source:Getty

Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

4. Best Actress

"Maestro" Los Angeles Special Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone

5. Best Supporting Actress

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da’Vine Joy Randolph

6. Best Animated Feature Film

Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' and Sony Pictures Animations' SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 30 May 2023 Source:Getty

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7. Best Cinematography

"Maestro" BFI Screening - Introduction Source:Getty

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

8. Best Costume Design

"Poor Things" UK Gala Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

9. Best Director

FRANCE-CINEMA-CANNES-SCORSESE-GODRECHE Source:Getty

Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer

10. Best Documentary Feature Film

26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Day 7 Source:Getty

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

11. Best Documentary Short Film

96th Oscars Nominations Announcement Source:Getty

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
NǎI Nai & Wài Pó

12. Best Editing

"The Holdovers" Screening with Alexander Payne & Golden Globe Winners Paul Giamatti & Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

13. Best International Feature Film

Netflix's Society of the Snow Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening Source:Getty

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Berlinale 2023 - "Golda Source:Getty

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

15. Best Original Score

The 29th Critics' Choice Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

Laura Karpman
John Williams
Robbie Robertson
Ludwig Göransson
Jerskin Fendrix

16. Best Original Song

96th Oscars Nominations Announcement Source:Getty

“The Fire Inside”
“I’m Just Ken”
“It Never Went Away”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”
“What Was I Made For?”

17. Best Production Design

Imax Napoleon Advert In London Source:Getty

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

18. Best Animated Short Film

96th Oscars Nominations Announcement Source:Getty

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

19. Best Live-Action Short Film

"The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival Source:Getty

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

20. Best Sound

Leicester Square Mission Impossible Film Promotion Source:Getty

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

21. Best Visual Effects

Toho Co. Premiere Of "GODZILLA MINUS ONE" Source:Getty

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

22. Best Adapted Screenplay

AMERICAN FICTION Screening at MPA followed by Q&A with Jeffrey Wright Source:Getty

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

23. Best Original Screenplay

Film Independent Presents Special Screening Of "Anatomy Of A Fall" Source:Getty

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

