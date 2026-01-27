The Benefits of Porcelain Veneers: Achieving a Flawless Smile Transformation

ShutterStock royalty-free image #2080247836, 'Portrait of beautiful african woman smiling and looking at camera. Portrait of middle aged black woman with a big grin. Carefree and cheerful lady smiling at home in the morning.' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on July 10th, 2024. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

If your smile is lacking, porcelain veneers are a natural-looking cosmetic dental procedure that can quickly correct gaps, chips, and discoloration while lasting over a decade with care.

Having a perfect smile can go a long way in getting a date, a job, and being considered attractive. A OnePoll survey cited by Orthodontic Practice US revealed that 76% of Americans named a smile as the top physical trait to make a first impression.

CNN mentioned a study by the University of York in England that analyzed impressions of 1,000 facial images, and unsurprisingly, the smiling ones were considered more approachable. So it’s no wonder that so many celebrities, including Morgan Freeman, Cee-Lo, Chris Rock, and Denzel Washington, now have perfect grills, according to BET.

What Are Porcelain Veneers?

This cosmetic procedure uses thin, porcelain ceramic shells that are bonded to the front of your natural teeth. Your orthodontist custom makes them, and they will mimic the look and translucency of your natural enamel. The process is irreversible as some natural enamel is removed to allow the shells to fit over each tooth.

Why Should I Get This Dental Cosmetic Option?

A survey from Forbes Health and OnePoll found that as many as 53% of people compare their smiles to those on social media, and 56% attempt to hide their smile in public situations. If you’re someone who stresses over your smile, porcelain veneers from your local Illinois cosmetic dentistry office may be the solution based on certain factors.

Durability

When comparing veneers vs. teeth whitening, veneers win by lasting as long as 10 to 15 years, whereas professional whitening can last up to three years.

Stain-resistant dental veneers create a lasting, perfect smile due to their non-porous surface, which won’t absorb normally staining liquids and foods like coffee and red wine.

Aesthetics

Sure, professional whitening can make your teeth up to eight shades lighter in one visit. However, they don’t fix the chips, cracks, and uneven shapes as veneers can.

If you have a very gummy smile, veneers can elongate your teeth to correct that issue without having gum reduction surgery. Are you self-conscious about a gap? Your Family Dentist in South Holland can apply veneers over that area to effectively make them appear straighter without using braces.

Who Is a Good Candidate?

Your dentist must examine your mouth and teeth to ensure they’re strong enough to hold the veneers. A good candidate wants to correct minor gaps, misshapen teeth, fill in cracks or chips, and permanently handle discoloration.

However, your teeth should be free of tooth decay, and you shouldn’t have signs of gum disease. Your teeth should have enough natural enamel for preparing the bonding process, which includes minimal removal.

Severe bruxism/teeth grinding veneers can damage your veneers, so expect to wear a night guard if your orthodontist approves you. However, if you have a severe overbite or underbite, you may require more complex orthodontic work, such as braces.

How Do I Care For Them?

The durability of porcelain veneers depends on your overall dental hygiene. Veneered teeth still require regular brushing, preferably with a non-abrasive toothpaste. You should floss once a day to remove food particles between your teeth and gums. If you use mouthwash, try to stick with an alcohol-free one that won’t risk damaging your veneer bond.

While you can eat as normal, use caution with hard food like hard candy or anything tough that may chip or crack them. Certainly don’t use your teeth as a tool to open packages.

Although your veneers are non-porous and stain-resistant, if you don’t properly care for them by rinsing or brushing after overconsuming staining foods, like dark sodas, coffee, tea, and red wine, the foods may eventually stain them over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to Teeth Under Veneers?

You’ll still have your natural teeth underneath your veneers, but they’ll be slightly thinned out due to enamel removed during the application. Therefore, your teeth will be permanently altered and slightly more sensitive. Of course, your teeth are still alive and functional, so they still need regular daily oral hygiene to prevent issues.

Are Veneers Painful to Get?

The veneer process makes pain unlikely. Your dentist will use local anesthesia to numb your teeth and gums, but you may experience some slight temporary sensitivity in the area. If there’s post-procedure discomfort, expect it to fade away in a few days.

Teeth that now have a little less enamel may feel more sensitive to hot or cold as the numbing wears off. It may also take an adjustment to get used to how your new bite feels, especially if the veneers make your teeth a little longer.

What Do Veneers Look Like After 10 Years?

How your veneers look after a decade depends on your level of upkeep. They can still have a stable color and shine with proper maintenance, like regular brushing, flossing, and avoiding super-staining foods. With good care, porcelain veneers should still have a smooth, reflective surface that looks natural and reflects light.

However, it may be time to get replacements if you notice gum recession from a revealing dark line where your veneer meets the tooth. You may notice micro scratches and dullness over time. If the bond has become poor, it can cause separation that loosens it and allows bacteria to seep in between the shell and the tooth.

Your Smile Makeover Process Starts with Veneers

As porcelain veneers rise in popularity in Hollywood, social media, and Zoom calls (a holdover from COVID-19 remote work), you may feel encouraged to pay for your own perfect smile. With newly white, perfectly shaped teeth to smile through, you may find your confidence has improved, as more people find you approachable.

However, a good dentist will ensure you meet the qualifications for a safe procedure, and you should be ready to properly care for them as you would regular natural teeth.

If you enjoyed this article’s insights about cosmetic dentistry, feel free to review the website for some more lifestyle and beauty advice.