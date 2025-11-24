Sight and Life: Faith McKinney’s Story of Giving Back

Source: Indiana Donor Network / Indiana Donor Network

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — For Faith McKinney, the decision to become a living organ donor was not just an act of immense generosity; it was a way of paying forward a debt of gratitude she had carried for over a decade.

McKinney’s unique journey, which saw her go from being a tissue recipient to a living organ donor, is being highlighted this November for National Eye Donation Month, underscoring the profound impact one person’s decision can have on countless lives.

From Keratoconus to a New Vision

In 1998, Faith McKinney was diagnosed with Keratoconus, a hereditary eye condition that caused her cornea to become misshapen—”more shaped like a rocky mountain” than the desired soft, round sphere. Opting for a more permanent solution than uncomfortable glass contact lenses, she underwent a cornea transplant.

She recalls the moment she asked her doctor about the tissue source: “He said that my this cornea was from a young boy and they got it because the family had chosen to give and to donate their son’s cornea to to help other people.” The selflessness of the donor family profoundly changed her life’s trajectory.

Faith McKinney: “I couldn’t comprehend being so giving that they would let or allow their child or their loved ones… organs to be donated to help other people. And it was at that time when I said to myself, ‘Wow, I want to be rich enough or abundant enough to be able to offer the same, to do the same for someone else.’ That was my mission at that moment. ”She vowed to “live my life in a way that does this child proud and this family.”

Paying it Forward with a Kidney

That mission came to fruition in 2009. After learning her cousin’s husband was on dialysis and needed a kidney transplant, McKinney stepped forward to be tested as a living donor.

Faith McKinney: “At that time, I said, ‘That’s me. I will do it.’… It turned out that because of my blood type, I was able to donate my kidney to my cousin.”

The process was exhaustive—taking five months of psychological testing, CAT scans, and blood work—but she passed everything. The donated kidney provided her cousin’s husband, Steve, seven years of life free from dialysis before he passed away from a heart attack.

McKinney continues to champion the cause, speaking out to address common fears about donation.

Faith McKinney: “They will not give up because you’re an organ donor. All that is letting them know that you have agreed to do that, but you should also let your family know as well.”

Indiana Donor Network Statistics Show Critical Need

McKinney’s story underscores the critical need for donors in Indiana, where the Indiana Donor Network coordinates organ, tissue, and cornea donation.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, last year they facilitated 1,592 tissue and cornea donors, resulting in 17,360 tissues recovered to help save and heal lives and restore sight. Furthermore, the organization coordinates with Vision First, Indiana’s largest eye bank, which provides more than 2,000 corneas for transplant annually across the state and the world. Nationally, 97% of all corneal transplant operations successfully restore the recipient’s vision.

McKinney is proud to volunteer with the organization, especially at events like the Indiana Black Expo, to ensure that the message of donation reaches diverse communities.

Faith McKinney: “I just want people to know that, you know, being a donor, a living donor and a donor helps not only you, but it helps others as well. You help so many people with your donation… You help multiple families live a life.”

