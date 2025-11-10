Serial Flasher Pleads Guilty to Public Indecency After 49th Arrest

Cameron Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS — A serial flasher in Indianapolis, who’s been arrested nearly 50 times, has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to public indecency.

Cameron Greenwood was arrested in July for indecent exposure. On Oct. 30, he pled guilty to one count of public indecency and had a public nudity charge dismissed.

Greenwood was then sentenced on Monday to 720 days in prison. He will likely spend less than a year and a half in prison due to jail credit.

On July 24, IMPD officers responded to the 5100 block of E. 16th Street for a report of indecent exposure. When officers got there, they identified Greenwood as the suspect who was exposing himself to a woman.

Since 2019, Greenwood has been arrested 49 times. He has a history of indecent exposure incidents and public nudity charges.