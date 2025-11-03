Listen Live
Local

Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit Happens This Week

Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit Happens at Purdue University This Week

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

concept of a SMR small modular nuclear reactor power plant on a sunny day. SMR is a future energy concept. 3d rendering.
audioundwerbung

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit will take place at Purdue University this Wednesday and Thursday.

Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski tells Inside Indiana Business that Indiana is really the place to be in terms of deploying the nuclear supply chain.

“We have the demand and we have the financial input to be able to make it a reality. And so it’s not about if, it’s about how fast,” said Jaworowski.

She says Indiana’s energy needs are skyrocketing, which is fueled in part by artificial intelligence.

“What it says is that Indiana is really the place to be in terms of deploying the nuclear supply chain, manufacturing and making nuclear energy in the United States, and so all those folks from that ecosystem will be here,” said Jaworowski.

State leaders believe small modular reactors, or SMRs, could be a new form of nuclear technology that could power Indiana’s energy future and bring investment and jobs to the state.

A Purdue University study has identified eight current or former coal fired plants statewide as “intriguing sites” for SMR technology. Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power wants a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to begin exploring an SMR at its coal plant in Rockport.

South Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider says he’s excited about the possibilities.

“South Spencer is a very rural school corporation. [We’ve] got a lot of farms, which we’re very proud of. There’s not a lot of industry, so we do notice the brain drain. If this project comes to fruition, we’re very hopeful that South Spencer High School is going to be the first school in the state with a full nuclear energy pathway for our students, which would allow them to work in the field and hopefully work here in Rockport,” said Schneider who also spoke to Inside Indiana Business.

Jaworowski also said there will be workforce development announcements coming soon, but didn’t provide specific details.

“These are high paying generational jobs, really. When a nuclear plant comes to the state, there will be jobs here for 100 to 120 years, both in terms of energy and manufacturing,” said Jaworowski.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill to incentivize SMR development by letting utility companies raise rates to recover project costs on the technology.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close