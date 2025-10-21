Listen Live
Local

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Gives Thanks to Veterans

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
Source: Honor Flight / Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone, announcing its 54th flight, which will transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

The flight is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Since its founding, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has safely honored 4,064 veterans. For this upcoming 54th mission, 85 veterans are confirmed to participate, representing several major conflicts:

76 from the Vietnam War

8 from the Cold War

1 from the Korean War

Among those being honored are highly decorated veterans, including four Purple Heart recipients (one with Valor), two Bronze Star recipients, and one who received the Distinguished Cross—11 Oakleaf Clusters.

HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire expressed gratitude to the community for their support in making the mission possible. “Thank you to the Fort Wayne, Northeast Indiana, Northwest Ohio communities for helping us fulfill our mission, allowing Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to commemorate our 54th Honor Flight!” Berkshire stated.

The organization is inviting the entire community to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration to pay tribute to the returning heroes.

“We invite all individuals to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration to recognize and pay tribute to these heroes upon their return from Washington D.C. that they so richly deserve,” Berkshire said.

The celebration will be held at the Fort Wayne International Airport around 8:00 p.m. attendees are advised to plan ahead due to logistics:

Parking & Shuttles: Portions of the long-term parking will be closed. Attendees will be directed to a designated area on Ardmore Avenue with shuttle service available to the airport.

Weather Advisory: Due to construction at the airport, the majority of the Welcome Home event will be held outside. Attendees should dress according to the weather and are encouraged to bring a folding chair.

Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close