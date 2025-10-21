Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Gives Thanks to Veterans

Source: Honor Flight / Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone, announcing its 54th flight, which will transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

The flight is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Since its founding, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has safely honored 4,064 veterans. For this upcoming 54th mission, 85 veterans are confirmed to participate, representing several major conflicts:

76 from the Vietnam War

8 from the Cold War

1 from the Korean War

Among those being honored are highly decorated veterans, including four Purple Heart recipients (one with Valor), two Bronze Star recipients, and one who received the Distinguished Cross—11 Oakleaf Clusters.

HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire expressed gratitude to the community for their support in making the mission possible. “Thank you to the Fort Wayne, Northeast Indiana, Northwest Ohio communities for helping us fulfill our mission, allowing Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to commemorate our 54th Honor Flight!” Berkshire stated.

The organization is inviting the entire community to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration to pay tribute to the returning heroes.

“We invite all individuals to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration to recognize and pay tribute to these heroes upon their return from Washington D.C. that they so richly deserve,” Berkshire said.

The celebration will be held at the Fort Wayne International Airport around 8:00 p.m. attendees are advised to plan ahead due to logistics:

Parking & Shuttles: Portions of the long-term parking will be closed. Attendees will be directed to a designated area on Ardmore Avenue with shuttle service available to the airport.

Weather Advisory: Due to construction at the airport, the majority of the Welcome Home event will be held outside. Attendees should dress according to the weather and are encouraged to bring a folding chair.

Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization.