Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s Near South Side

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at the intersection of Shelby and Raymond streets around 5:45 a.m. The driver of the pickup truck initially left the scene but later returned and is cooperating with the investigation.

The man who was hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if impairment was a factor, but the driver will undergo a blood draw as per Indiana standard procedure for accidents resulting in serious injuries.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

Indiana State Police symbol
Local

Indy Woman Identified Decades After Remains Found in Owen County

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close