Public Funeral Service Scheduled for Baby Found Dead at an Indianapolis Park

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS- A public funeral is planned for a baby that was found dead at Brookside Park in Indianapolis back in September.

In a Thursday morning news release, Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty said the funeral service will take place Saturday October 25, 2025 inside Mt. Vernon Chapel at Washington Park East Cemetery at 1 pm. That will be followed by a graveside burial ceremony.

The service and burial will be officiated by Linda Znachko, founder of the He Knows Your Name ministry. The child has been claimed in death by the He Knows Your Name ministry, which works with the Marion County Coroner’s Office to provide dignity and identity in death to abandoned children.

“During the ceremony, Znachko will highlight the ongoing need for education and support for families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss, encouraging greater community understanding and compassion,” said McGinty.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the child died, whether it was born alive, and how its body ended up in the woods. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says someone walking by the park saw the infant’s body along the tree line on Sept. 1.