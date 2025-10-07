Indy Woman Identified Decades After Remains Found in Owen County

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

OWEN COUNTY, IN – After more than two decades, a multi-agency effort leveraging modern forensic technology has led the Indiana State Police (ISP) to identify the remains of a woman located in Owen County in 2003.

The remains have been positively identified as Deanna Smith, who was reported missing from Indianapolis in 1999. Her remains were discovered in the area of South Franklin Road in Owen County. The case is now an active homicide investigation, and police are urgently requesting the public’s assistance.

Detectives from the ISP’s Cold Case Unit used a variety of investigative techniques and cutting-edge resources to secure the identification.

According to Sergeant Kevin Getz with the Indiana State Police, the identification was made possible by new technology and sheer diligence. “Thanks to changes in technology, new investigative techniques, our detectives were finally able to identify and subsequently now really begin in earnest their investigation into a homicide,” Getz said.

The investigation was significantly hampered for years by the lack of identification of the remains. “It just made it exponentially harder because you’re trying to identify these human remains,” Getz noted.

Key resources used in the identification include:

Othram Forensic Sequencing Laboratory

Indiana State Police Forensics Laboratory

Indiana State Police Genealogist

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit

The IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit initiated the original investigation when Smith was reported missing. Spencer Police Chief Richard Foutch also assisted with the investigation when the remains were initially found.

The investigation into the death of Deanna Smith remains classified as a homicide and is active. The identification is a crucial step toward finding justice for her family. “There’s a family who wants justice. They are seeking out answers as to what happened,” Sergeant Getz stated, emphasizing the ultimate goal is to bring the person or people involved “to trial and bring closure to a family who is desperately in need of it.”

ISP Cold Case Detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information that may lead to an arrest and conviction. They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was last in contact with Deanna Smith or who knew her.

Anyone with information should contact the Evansville Post at 800-852-3970. Please leave the information for Detective Toni Walden or Detective Matt Busick, both of the Cold Case Unit.

Listen to the full interview with Sargent Kevin Getz HERE.