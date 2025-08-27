Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs

Thanks Joe Hogsett!

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dead bedbugs and white background
Source: Daniel Tamas Mehes / Getty

Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs. Thanks Joe Hogsett!

Tony Katz:  

I don’t want to gross you out. I’m not trying to make you feel all kinds of skeevy. It turns out that Indianapolis is in the top five for bed bugs. The story over there at Fox News talks about the Orkin annual report ranks fifty cities based on commercial and residential treatment data, and according to them, Chicago is the top spot for the most bedbug infested city, then Cleveland, then Detroit, then a Los Angeles, and then Indianapolis. Thanks Hogsett.

Wait what that? No, that’s not his fault? Are you sure?

Listen to the “Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show in Full here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close