Source: Daniel Tamas Mehes / Getty

Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs. Thanks Joe Hogsett!

Tony Katz:

I don’t want to gross you out. I’m not trying to make you feel all kinds of skeevy. It turns out that Indianapolis is in the top five for bed bugs. The story over there at Fox News talks about the Orkin annual report ranks fifty cities based on commercial and residential treatment data, and according to them, Chicago is the top spot for the most bedbug infested city, then Cleveland, then Detroit, then a Los Angeles, and then Indianapolis. Thanks Hogsett.

Wait what that? No, that’s not his fault? Are you sure?

Listen to the “Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio