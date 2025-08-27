Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs
Indianapolis In Top 5 For Bedbugs. Thanks Joe Hogsett!
I don’t want to gross you out. I’m not trying to make you feel all kinds of skeevy. It turns out that Indianapolis is in the top five for bed bugs. The story over there at Fox News talks about the Orkin annual report ranks fifty cities based on commercial and residential treatment data, and according to them, Chicago is the top spot for the most bedbug infested city, then Cleveland, then Detroit, then a Los Angeles, and then Indianapolis. Thanks Hogsett.
Wait what that? No, that’s not his fault? Are you sure?
