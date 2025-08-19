Listen Live
AES Indiana Proposes Power Rate Increase

AES is asking for a 13-and-a-half percent rate hike, which would mean about $21 more a month.

Published on August 19, 2025

The AES building in downtown Indy
Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Urban One

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana wants to raise your power bill, and people aren’t happy about it.

For the first time, state regulators heard directly from customers Monday night at a public hearing on the company’s request. AES serves more than half a million people across central Indiana, and dozens of them packed a meeting room at the West Perry Branch Library to sound off.

Some complained about bills that keep climbing, others about frequent outages, and many questioned whether the company should get more money at all. There weren’t even enough chairs—some people had to stand to be heard.

AES is asking for a 13-and-a-half percent rate hike, which would mean about $21 more a month for the average household by the end of two years. The company says higher costs for materials, labor, and infrastructure upgrades are driving the request.

State consumer advocates say three more public hearings are coming up, and people can also submit comments in writing through September 2. Regulators are expected to decide on the proposal in early 2026.

