Police: Boy Killed in Possible AirBnB Rental

IMPD officers found Xavion Whitlow, dead from a bullet wound.

Published on August 18, 2025

crime scene with police tape
Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday at an apartment on the near northeast side, believed to be an AirBnB rental.

IMPD was called around 2:43 a.m. to The Grounds near Central Avenue and 22nd Street. Officers found the boy on the fourth floor, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents received this message at 4 a.m.

“For anyone awake and seeing police outside, there was an incident. No details are available yet, but management and police are on scene. Thank you.”

A notice posted in the building criticized AirBnB rentals, saying the shooting shows the safety risks of short-term units in the community and calling for accountability and change.

