Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About
The NBA has officially released the 2025–26 regular-season schedule.
Key Dates and Highlights
- Indiana’s season-opening game is set for Thursday, October 23, when the Pacers will host the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
- The Pacers will participate in the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup, with a key matchup against Cleveland scheduled for Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. ET—part of the Cup’s Group Play slate.
- Indiana will face off against the Thunder again during Rivals Week (Jan. 20–24, 2026), when rivalries take center stage across national broadcasts.
- The Pacers will “welcome” Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks to Indiana on Monday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Knicks come to town on Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Pacers play nine “nationally televised games”, including one on ESPN, one on NBC, then seven more streaming on Amazon Prime (four) and Peacock (three).
