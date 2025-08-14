Listen Live
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About

Published on August 14, 2025

NBA: JUN 19 NBA Finals Preview
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The NBA has officially released the 2025–26 regular-season schedule.

Key Dates and Highlights

  • Indiana’s season-opening game is set for Thursday, October 23, when the Pacers will host the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • The Pacers will participate in the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup, with a key matchup against Cleveland scheduled for Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. ET—part of the Cup’s Group Play slate.
  • Indiana will face off against the Thunder again during Rivals Week (Jan. 20–24, 2026), when rivalries take center stage across national broadcasts.

  • The Pacers will “welcome” Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks to Indiana on Monday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Knicks come to town on Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
  • The Pacers play nine “nationally televised games”, including one on ESPN, one on NBC, then seven more streaming on Amazon Prime (four) and Peacock (three).
Thu, Oct 23vsOklahoma City7:30 PM
Sat, Oct 25@Memphis8:00 PM
Sun, Oct 26@Minnesota7:00 PM
Wed, Oct 29@Dallas8:30 PM
Fri, Oct 31vsAtlanta7:00 PM
Sat, Nov 1vsGolden State7:00 PM
Mon, Nov 3vsMilwaukee7:00 PM
Wed, Nov 5vsBrooklyn7:00 PM
Sat, Nov 8@Denver9:00 PM
Sun, Nov 9@Golden State8:30 PM
Tue, Nov 11@Utah9:00 PM
Thu, Nov 13@Phoenix9:00 PM
Sat, Nov 15vsToronto7:00 PM
Mon, Nov 17@Detroit7:00 PM
Wed, Nov 19vsCharlotte7:00 PM
Fri, Nov 21@Cleveland7:00 PM
Mon, Nov 24vsDetroit7:00 PM
Wed, Nov 26@Toronto7:30 PM
Fri, Nov 28vsWashington7:30 PM
Sat, Nov 29vsChicago7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 1vsCleveland7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 3vsDenver7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 5@Chicago8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 8vsSacramento7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 18vsNew York7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 20@New Orleans7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 22@Boston7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 23vsMilwaukee7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 26vsBoston7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 27@Miami8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 29@Houston8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 31vsOrlando3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 2vsSan Antonio7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 4@Orlando3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 6vsCleveland7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 8@Charlotte7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 10vsMiami7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 12vsBoston7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 14vsToronto7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 16vsNew Orleans7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 17@Detroit7:30 PM
Mon, Jan 19@Philadelphia7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 21@Boston7:30 PM
Fri, Jan 23@Oklahoma City9:30 PM
Mon, Jan 26@Atlanta7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 28vsChicago7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 31vsAtlanta7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 2vsHouston7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 3vsUtah7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 6@Milwaukee8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 8@Toronto3:00 PM
Tue, Feb 10@New York7:30 PM
Wed, Feb 11@Brooklyn7:30 PM
Thu, Feb 19@Washington7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 20@Washington7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 22vsDallas5:00 PM
Tue, Feb 24vsPhiladelphia7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 26vsCharlotte7:00 PM
Sun, Mar 1vsMemphis5:00 PM
Wed, Mar 4@LA10:30 PM
Fri, Mar 6@Los Angeles10:30 PM
Sun, Mar 8@Portland9:00 PM
Tue, Mar 10@Sacramento10:00 PM
Thu, Mar 12vsPhoenix7:00 PM
Fri, Mar 13vsNew York7:30 PM
Sun, Mar 15@Milwaukee3:30 PM
Tue, Mar 17@New York7:30 PM
Wed, Mar 18vsPortland7:30 PM
Sat, Mar 21@San Antonio8:00 PM
Mon, Mar 23@Orlando7:00 PM
Wed, Mar 25vsLos Angeles7:00 PM
Fri, Mar 27vsLA7:00 PM
Sun, Mar 29vsMiami5:00 PM
Wed, Apr 1@Chicago8:00 PM
Fri, Apr 3@Charlotte7:00 PM
Sun, Apr 5@Cleveland6:00 PM
Tue, Apr 7vsMinnesota8:00 PM
Thu, Apr 9@Brooklyn7:30 PM
Fri, Apr 10vsPhiladelphia7:30 PM
Sun, Apr 12vsDetroit6:00 PM
