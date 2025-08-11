Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition
Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition
Last Thursday, Anthony Richardson left the first preseason game for the Indianapolis Colts with a dislocated pinkie finger after not recognizing where the blitz was coming from.
There were other former NFL quarterbacks, that now serve as analysts, that echoed the same comments as the former Colts quarter (Dan Orlovsky).
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to discuss:
- His concerns with Anthony Richardson not identifying the blitz against the Baltimore Ravens
- Would the Colts be competitive with Daniel Jones starting?
- How many weeks should the week one starter get for the Colts?
Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition was originally published on 1075thefan.com
