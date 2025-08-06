Listen Live
Local

NWS: Warming Trend Coming to Indiana

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Weather in Indiana
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–A warming trend is supposed to bring hotter and more humid conditions to Indiana through the weekend.

“Heat index values will generally be in the lower 90s on Thursday. As we get through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then we’ll have heat index values in the middle 90s,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The heat index (HI) is an index that combines air temperature and relative humidity, in shaded areas, to posit a human-perceived equivalent temperature, as how hot it would feel if the humidity were some other value in the shade.

“Any time we’re dealing with warm air masses, you should still take extra caution when you’re out there. Make sure you hydrate and take breaks,” said Puma.

He says there isn’t any rain in the forecast until Sunday or Monday, but it’s too early to see if any of that will bring severe weather.

By Tuesday, a cold front may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, potentially leading to heavy rainfall.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close