IMPD Says Man Who Was Missing Was Found Safe

UPDATE: Me. Early was found safe, say police.



(Photo provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS- IMPD are asking the community to help find a missing man who may need medical assistance.

Willie Ealy, 88, was last seen Saturday at his home on East 46th Street, near Sherman Drive.

Ealy is 6 feet 1 inch and 170lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has been diagnosed with dementia and is diabetic.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 Gray Ford Crown Victoria, license plate number RZM780.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).