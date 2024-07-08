Listen Live
Local

Attica Woman Accused of Stealing 50K From Old Job

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bills in high denominations

Source: PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

ATTICA, Ind. — A woman from Attica has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her old job.

An investigation into Rhonda Wade, 51, began in April, when Indiana State Police detectives in Lafayette were contacted by HC Garage. The company, which is based in Wlliamsport, conducted an internal financial review and found it was missing around 50-thousand-dollars.

Detectives believe Wade wrote several unauthorized checks and deposited them into her own bank account while she was working for HC Garage between 2022 and 2024.

Rhonda Wade was arrested Sunday night.

“She was taken into custody on that charge of theft of 50-thousand dollars or greater, which is a level 5 felony,” says Indiana State Police Sergeant Jeremy Piers.

Wade went without any trouble and is now sitting in the Warren County Jail.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NWS Beryl Graphic
Sam Fritz

Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

IMPD
Kurt Darling

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close