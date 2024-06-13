Listen Live
IU Health Eliminating Noncompete Clauses for Physicians Practicing Primary Care

Published on June 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana University Health is eliminating noncompete clauses for physicians practicing primary care.

The move goes into effect December 15.

“This proactive measure goes beyond recent legislative requirements and highlights IU Health’s commitment to fostering an environment of professional growth and patient-centered care. During its 2023 session, the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation banning noncompete clauses in new contracts for physicians practicing primary care. While the law does not mandate the amendment of existing contracts, IU Health decided to extend this benefit to physicians currently employed,” said IU Health in a Thursday afternoon news release.

This also coincides with the beginning of new employment agreements for IU Health’s single medical group, which is known as the IU Health Medical Group. New employment agreements that eliminate noncompete clauses are expected to be available on Aug. 1, with an effective date of Dec. 15.

“This decision underscores our commitment to our physicians practicing primary care and the patients they serve,” said Kevin Gebke, senior vice president of Community Medicine at IU Health. “We believe removing noncompete clauses for this group of physicians will be a benefit and help foster an environment where our physicians can continue to provide exceptional care without barriers, ultimately improving health outcomes in our shared communities.”

Gebke says they are also monitoring noncompete clauses for other medical specialties.

“The organization will continue to monitor and evaluate this topic to understand its impact on IU Health’s mission to make Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states,” said the release.

