Man Has “Mental Health Emergency” in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Illinois ended up experiencing what police are calling a “mental health emergency” in Boone County on Monday.

Officers say they got a 911 call from a semi-truck driver from Mattoon, Illinois. The driver said he was flagged down by two people at a home on South State Road 75 who asked to use his phone.

He went on to say those people took his phone, refused to return it, and then got into a truck on the property before the truck driver lost sight of them.

Officers got to the scene and started looking for both people, but they later realized that everything the man said he saw did not happen. The police say they found nothing out of the ordinary.

“When asked what the phone looked like, he advised that it looked just like the personal phone that he had to call this in to dispatch. We asked for the phone number on it so we that we could ping the phone’s location and that phone number did not come back to anything,” said Detective Morganne Carpenter with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They didn’t give any further details on what the mental health emergency was.

The trucking company was told about the situation and said they would send someone else to get the truck.

The surrounding schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown until everything was resolved.

You can hear the full interview with Carpenter below.