Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching

It’s been ten years since Pat Knight was fired at Lamar after six wins in his last two seasons combined. Starting this winter, he will be the head coach of the Marian Knights men’s basketball team.

Since his firing in February of 2014, Knight has remained around the game of basketball as the West Coach Area Scout for the Indiana Pacers. He joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to reveal why he wanted to get back into coaching.

“It’s nothing anymore about money, esteem, or any of that bs. I just want to coach. I’ve actually been pretty pissed off about how things ended, to be honest, and it’s just the last go around for me to honor my dad in the right way.” Knight shared.

The one thing that really intrigued Knight about joining Marian was the fact that he’s never had the chance to build a program from the ground up, doesn’t have to worry about the transfer portal, and is dealing with student-athletes that aren’t fixated on getting to the NBA.

Knight’s conversation with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook is one of the first interviews he’s done since his father, Bob Knight, passed away on November 1st, 2023.

Opens up about the mental struggles that he endured with his dad

Relives his dad returning to Assembly Hall in 2020

Sends a message to Indiana basketball fans

