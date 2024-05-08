Listen Live
Sports

Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Tech v Kansas

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

It’s been ten years since Pat Knight was fired at Lamar after six wins in his last two seasons combined. Starting this winter, he will be the head coach of the Marian Knights men’s basketball team.

Since his firing in February of 2014, Knight has remained around the game of basketball as the West Coach Area Scout for the Indiana Pacers. He joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to reveal why he wanted to get back into coaching.

“It’s nothing anymore about money, esteem, or any of that bs. I just want to coach. I’ve actually been pretty pissed off about how things ended, to be honest, and it’s just the last go around for me to honor my dad in the right way.” Knight shared.

The one thing that really intrigued Knight about joining Marian was the fact that he’s never had the chance to build a program from the ground up, doesn’t have to worry about the transfer portal, and is dealing with student-athletes that aren’t fixated on getting to the NBA.

Knight’s conversation with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook is one of the first interviews he’s done since his father, Bob Knight, passed away on November 1st, 2023.

  • Opens up about the mental struggles that he endured with his dad
  • Relives his dad returning to Assembly Hall in 2020
  • Sends a message to Indiana basketball fans

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Pat Knight, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

The post Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

Early Voting Sites in Marion County
Kurt Darling

Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Third Round of Severe Weather, Hail and Wind Expected

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close