Pacers Stumble Late In Controversial Game 1 Against Knicks

Published on May 7, 2024

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Pacers saw a golden opportunity slip through their fingers on Monday night as they fell to the Knicks 121-117 in Game 1.  It was a huge letdown, not only because the Pacers seemingly had the Knicks on the ropes but got huge performances from their bench.  Some crucial turnovers, a huge fourth quarter by Jalen Brunson, some questionable calls by officials as well as a no-show performance by Tyrese Haliburton put the Pacers in a 0-1 hole.

On Tuesday’s show, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joined us and discussed everything from the questionable officiating calls that played a major role in the final minutes of the game, Tyrese Haliburton’s health, Jalen Brunson’s revenge tour and a whole lot more.

He’s a shell of the player he was in December.  I just know that since he did the splits he hasn’t been the same player.  There’s no way he can be himself.  There’s just no way.  – Brian Windhorst on Tyrese Haliburton’s health

For the full interview with Brian Windhorst, click the link below.

The post Pacers Stumble Late In Controversial Game 1 Against Knicks appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

