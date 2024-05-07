Listen Live
Sports

Big Night from Brunson Pushes Knicks Past Pacers in Game 1

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

NEW YORK—Jalen Brunson scored 43 points to help his New York Knicks to beat the Indiana Pacers Monday night 121-117.

Brunson becomes the first NBA player with 40 points and five assists in four straight playoff games.

The Knicks outscored the Pacers 39-30 in the fourth quarter and also outrebounded the Pacers 40-32.

In the losing effort, the Pacers were led in scoring by Myles Turner with 23 points.

The Knicks take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Game 2 is Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 8 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Ryan Hedrick

Man Killed While Doing Yard Work, Suspect Arrested

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday

Police lights
John Herrick

Police: Man Stabbed to Death in Edinburgh

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close