Former GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Talks Importance of Your Vote

STATEWIDE — Rebuilding the Republican Party starts with a local, on the ground boost from places like Indiana, so says a national GOP politician.

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is no stranger to Indiana, it’s politicians and voters, and that’s why he made it a point to stop by Hamilton County last week and stressed the importance of voter turnout and participation.

“We can often fall into the trap in thinking that it’s somebody else’s problem to solve, maybe I write a check, thinking I’m absolved of responsibility. No, it doesn’t work that way,” said Ramaswamy on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show, “this is a moment where if we don’t make the sacrifices needed to save this country, our kids are not going to have that same country left to grow up in.”

Ramaswamy is currently backing several Indiana politicians for different seats, from the House to Senate. Jamison Carrier, a Republican running for Greg Pence’s seat in the 6th district, is one of those people Ramaswamy is putting his support behind.

“I’ve endorsed candidates who I believe represent core ‘America First’ principles, and in the case of Jamison, I think we need more outsiders in politics,” said Ramaswamy.

Carrier faces a long list of challengers May 7th, including Darin Childress, Bill Frazier, John Jacob, Jeff Raatz, Jefferson Shreve, and Mike Speedy.

Democrat Cynthia Wirth is running unopposed on her side of the isle.