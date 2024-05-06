Listen Live
Man Stabs Victim, Steals Medication, Then Calls 911 on Themselves

Published on May 6, 2024

Medicine pills on young women hand

Source: TWT24 / Getty

NEW CASTLE — The New Castle Police Department say they arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Ramsey after he stabbed another person and stole medication just after midnight on Sunday.

Ramsey called the police on himself roughly one block away from where the stabbing took place. He claimed to have been shot. Police later found out that Ramsey had not been shot and only suffered minor injuries after leaving the crime scene.

Later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue and found the victim with stab wounds. He told NCPD that Ramsey had attacked him while attempting to steal prescription medication and a handgun.

Police would arrest Ramsey after responding to his 911 call. He was charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in serious injury, theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

