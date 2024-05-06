Wrestling Icon Ric Flair Outraged Over Restaurant Kicking Him Out

Wrestling legend Ric Flair said he felt disrespected after being thrown out of a restaurant over the weekend.

The Nature Boy took to social media to express his outrage with Piesanos Fired Pizza in Gainesville Florida after being confronted by the kitchen manager for using the restroom for too long. This sparked an altercation between Flair and the kitchen manager that resulted in Flair being asked to leave the restaurant.

“I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO,” Flair wrote on X.

Flair said he spent $1,500 at the restaurant while he was celebrating a graduation with his family. He also said he took photos with customers and staff before being asked to leave following the alleged incident.

Flair also posted a picture on Instagram of him and his family at the restaurant, however this post appeared to have taken place during the calm before the storm, with a caption that read, “In Gainesville at Graduation! The family that continues to grow! Congratulations Paris and Summer! WOOOOO!”