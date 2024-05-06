Listen Live
Local

Horizon House Hosting “Undy” 500 Donation Drive

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UNDY 500 PROMOTIONAL BANNER

Source: Horizon House / Horizon House

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House, a non-profit specializing in helping the homeless, announced on Monday that they would be holding a donation drive during race month.

The organization is calling their donation drive the “Undy 500” as they are seeking underwear to support those in need in the Indianapolis area.

Underwear is a high-need item for our neighbors,” said Teresa D. Wessel, Horizon House Executive Director. “It’s almost impossible to have too much. When neighbors who are experiencing homelessness make a request for underwear, we don’t want to turn them away. The need is great and we aim each day to serve our most vulnerable with dignity, respect and the basics of necessities.”

While Horizon House is focusing on underwear during the month of May they will be accepting other donations as well. Folks wishing to contribute prior to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, can drop off donations off at their designated “pit-stop” on 1033 East Washington St.

If you are unable to donate in person, Horizon House also has an Amazon wishlist with essential items listed.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Shooting on South Side
John Herrick

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close