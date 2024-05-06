Listen Live
Local

Morales Urges You To Have Photo ID Before You Go Vote

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Early Voting Sites in Marion County

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Tomorrow is Election Day throughout the state. Primary elections will be held in many of Indiana’s congressional districts, a few local elections, and of course in the race for governor.

If you are planning to vote in your primary tomorrow Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is urging you to remember to have some form of state ID on you when you check in with poll workers.

“People have a passport, a military ID. You know, we are issuing free IDs here. You still have time,” Morales told WISH-TV. “If they come and say ‘I forgot my ID’, we will get a provisional ballot in and we will go through the proper process to make sure their vote was counted.”

Morales says that early voting turnout is up from years past, but he said they would not have a clear picture of voter turnout until after the election.

He also stressed the safety measures his office is having polling locations take to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers, as well as the safety of your vote to make sure that it will count and that it will not be tampered with.

“We will be working with Homeland Security and other organizations to make sure we are ready and prepared,” he said.

He said that also includes polling locations being equipped with Narcan.

The polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Rebel Wilson arrives ahead of the 2021 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel Group at the Sydney Opera House on December 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Hollywood To Rebel Wilson: ‘Do Us A Solid And Stay Fat’

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE - NOVEMBER 02: Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Jordan Peterson Was Right; Father Jailed For Referring To His Daughter As ‘She’

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close