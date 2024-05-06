Morales Urges You To Have Photo ID Before You Go Vote

STATEWIDE — Tomorrow is Election Day throughout the state. Primary elections will be held in many of Indiana’s congressional districts, a few local elections, and of course in the race for governor.

If you are planning to vote in your primary tomorrow Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is urging you to remember to have some form of state ID on you when you check in with poll workers.

“People have a passport, a military ID. You know, we are issuing free IDs here. You still have time,” Morales told WISH-TV. “If they come and say ‘I forgot my ID’, we will get a provisional ballot in and we will go through the proper process to make sure their vote was counted.”

Morales says that early voting turnout is up from years past, but he said they would not have a clear picture of voter turnout until after the election.

He also stressed the safety measures his office is having polling locations take to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers, as well as the safety of your vote to make sure that it will count and that it will not be tampered with.

“We will be working with Homeland Security and other organizations to make sure we are ready and prepared,” he said.

He said that also includes polling locations being equipped with Narcan.

The polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday.