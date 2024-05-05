Listen Live
Local

Coroner Confirms Missing Toddler Died On Saturday

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo of Anna Mandanda Provided by IMPD

Source: IMPD / IMPD

Update: The Marion County Coroner’s Office has officially identified the 2-year-old girl found deceased over the weekend as Anna Fabor Mandanda. Anna, who was reported missing by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, tragically drowned on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday evening. She was first reported missing around 10:15 p.m. that night.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD say 2-year-old Anna Mandanda was missing around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She had last been seen around Governors Point Blvd. on the south side of the city, just outside the beltway.

Shortly after around, 10 p.m. IMPD called off the search in an update on Facebook, they say a female toddler had been found dead in a pond near where she went missing. They are waiting for the Marion County Coroner’s Office to make the official identification.

Investigators still don’t know how Mandanda went missing and are asking anyone in the area who may have ring doorbell or security camera footage to check their recordings between 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Rebel Wilson arrives ahead of the 2021 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel Group at the Sydney Opera House on December 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Hollywood To Rebel Wilson: ‘Do Us A Solid And Stay Fat’

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE - NOVEMBER 02: Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Jordan Peterson Was Right; Father Jailed For Referring To His Daughter As ‘She’

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close